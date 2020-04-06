(KMOV.com) -- Worried about not getting a paycheck during the COVID-19 pandemic? Did you lose your job?
[READ: Unemployment claims suddenly surged by 70,000 last week]
Here's step-by-step on how to apply for unemployment in the State of Missouri.
1. Go here in your browser.
2. Watch this video to help you file for unemployment benefits if its your first time.
Please note: if you're getting paid by your employer using vacation or sick leave, you are not eligible for unemployment until you either use up your paid leave or are no longer receiving other payment from your employer.
[READ: Looking for a job amid the COVID-19 outbreak? Check this list]
4. Create account and follow steps.
Officials are encouraging you to apply for unemployment benefits as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.