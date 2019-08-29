ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri is currently accepting applications for medical marijuana cards.
According to the state’s medical marijuana regulation director, 8,880 people have applied in Missouri and, of those, 7,800 have been approved.
Now, there are even clinics opening just to help people secure a medical marijuana card. But first, patients must have an official diagnosis from their doctor for a "qualifying condition," like chronic pain or cancer. If it's a mental health condition, they need a diagnosis from a licensed psychiatrist.
Next, they must take the record showing the diagnosis to a physician who is willing to give certification for medical cannabis use. That could be their own doctor, if he or she is on board with medical cannabis. But since not all doctors are on board, clinics fully staffed with doctors who are willing to sign off on the card are popping up.
Dispensaries to buy in Missouri won't open until Spring 2020 but cardholders can use their cards in other states like Illinois, Arkansas, or Oklahoma.
Click here for more information about how to apply.
