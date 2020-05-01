ST CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Three Francis Howell seniors spoke to News 4 about how they are preparing for their freshman year in college with virtually all high school events canceled.
“I was really looking forward to this season so I was very upset,” said Fields.
Lillie Fields was only able to play one year of high school soccer but luckily she's going to be able to play at the collegiate level.
“I'm just kind of looking to college and preparing for that mostly. I have no idea what's going to happen, but I really hope that it will start on time because I've really missed so much of this year, I mean just a couple of months. But, it would be worse if I miss the first couple of months of my freshman year,” she said.
Like Lillie, some of her classmates have a full plate, balancing preparing prepare for college while finishing up their senior years during the pandemic
“It's definitely overwhelming, typically senior year you have all of these milestones coming that happen before the idea of college. Like I would've had prom, I would've had my last choir concert, “ said Sydney Koehler, a dancer preparing to go to Arkansas State.
Koehler is preparing for college out of state, she even had to tryout for the Arkansas State dance team online.
Drake Heismeyer is staying in-state to play football at Mizzou, typically they would be starting summer workouts soon, but that's still uncertain.
“I heard a couple of things here and there but they're just kind of like, ‘Hey we got to let this play out because we don't really know how this is going to work,” he said.
While their senior years didn't end in a typical fashion, they're hopeful that they'll be able to start this next chapter of their lives, heading to college, on time.
