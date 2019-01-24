(KMOV.com) - The partial government shutdown could force thousands of St. Louis-area families to miss rent payments because the federal government helps them pay.
'I'm going to lose everything;' Local woman facing choice between paying for rent or critical medications as shutdown drags on
Each week, Sandra Thompson divides her fourteen medications at her Troy, Missouri home. The Type 1 diabetic also battles a rare auto-immune disease called Wegener's.
However, News 4’s Chris Nagus learned if even if the government doesn’t pay, tenants should be protected.
