ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Fire Department said it is prepared to fight a fire at historical structures and architectural icons.
The comments come on the same day that a fire broke out at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
READ: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
Chief Mike Arras with the St. Louis Fire Department says the department is ready should a fire break out at some of the city’s well known landmarks such as the Cathedral Basilica, Fox Theater and Gateway Arch.
“We have pre-plans of those buildings to identify access in and out of the structure,” said Arras.
During every shift, the fire department checks out buildings in their individual districts, reviewing plans of attack.
“We just had a small fire in the Arch the other day. Each one presents its own little challenge. That one would be challenging because of its accessibility to it,” said Arras.
Churches such as Notre Dame prove especially challenging.
“Because of the size of it, because of the open beam structure, that creates a hazard very quickly,” said Arras.
There is also the effort to save the historical items inside, something the St. Louis Fire Department did when a fire broke out at the Karpeles Museum in South City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.