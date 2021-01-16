ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While the Saint Louis Zoo and the entire world works to protect humans from COVID-19, the zoo keepers say they have always worked to protect the animals from any kind of virus.
"Because the apes share a lot of the same diseases that humans can get, we have pretty strict policies where our care takers have always worn masks, they've always worn gloves around certain situations and so all we had to do was become a little more strict in how those policies were in place but we had all of the fundamentals to keep our animals safe," said Dr. Luis Padilla, Vice President of Animal Collections at the Saint Louis Zoo.
Last week at the San Diego Zoo, at least two gorillas were infected with COVID-19. Several months ago, it was tigers in New York. Experts at the Saint Louis Zoo say they are fully equipped to handle an infection.
"We are one of the few zoos that has an epidemiologist on staff," Padilla said. "Her role is primarily research about wildlife diseases and the interface of wildlife health and domestic animal and human health. She has been an amazing resource for us to truly understand the dynamics as COVID-19 moves through not just the zoo but really locally."
Humans across the country are lining up for a COVID-19 vaccine. Padilla said animals would need a different vaccine than humans, for each species. Vaccines for each species against COVID-19 is something Padilla doesn't see happening anytime soon.
"There are some companies in development and experimentation for COVID-19 type vaccines for animals. I don't think that is likely to happen in the immediate future. Now, there are other coronaviruses that have effected animals for a long time, in fact, we do know that there was a relationship to wildlife from the COVID-19 virus early on and that may have been the origin of it," said Padilla. "So, there are coronavirus vaccines for other animal specific and we see a number of those in our collection for those coronaviruses."
Padilla said it is not advised by the National Regulatory Agency to regularly test the animals for COVID-19. If they do suspect an animal has been infected, they need to get clearance on the national level to get a test done.
As of right now, the Saint Louis Zoo remains open and none of the animals are believed to have contracted COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.