ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It was a quieter night than normal on Friday at the St. Louis International Airport with it being less than a week from Thanksgiving.
TSA estimates there will be nearly 59,000 fewer travelers at the St. Louis International Airport between Wednesday and Sunday this year compared to 2019.
“Most people I know are going home and staying here over break and not staying at SLU," said Cameron Kratky, a sophomore at SLU.
As a student athlete on the swim team, Kratky said he and his teammates are tested regularly and feels comfortable going home to Ballwin for the holidays.
SLU has 2,700 COVID-19 tests available for students planning to travel over the holiday. Since Thursday, the university has already tested 300 students.
Anyone choosing to get tested between now and Thanksgiving may struggle. Lines across the metro have been hours long.
Urgent cares are also seeing a huge increase in demand.
“Normally a provider would see around mid 40 patients a day and they’re seeing 60, 70, 80 patients," said Dr. Jaime Zengotita, medical director for MercyGo Health urgent cares.
Zengotita said about 90% of the patients who come to Mercy's 18 urgent cares in the St. Louis metro are COVID-19-related. About 25% of those tested end up being positive, Zengotita said.
"I am worried with people traveling and gathering that week, the two weeks after the holidays we’re going to see a big increase in patients coming in with symptoms and an increase in numbers," said Zengotita.
