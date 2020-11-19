GILLESPIE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- For weeks, turkey farms across the country have been wondering if they'll be left with too much supply and not enough demand as Americans scale back their thanksgiving get-togethers.
These are long days for Craig Bussmann. He'll start processing turkeys at 6 in the morning at Bussmanns Turkey Farm and doesn't go home until 9 or 10 at night.
For Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, they'll sell roughly 750 turkeys from the family farm, the smallest turkey operation in Illinois.
"Some people brag they're the biggest one, I'm the littlest one," Bussman said jokingly.
Bussman and his team have been raising the birds for months. But in a year filled with uncertainty, they didn't know if they'd even get them this year. Bussman said it was scary at first because the hatchery in West Virginia was closed down in March and April but they were able to get the birds in the summer.
A recent survey shows people will be having slightly smaller get-togethers this year but more people will be hosting and will be spending more. The thinking is people are spending more to make up for the holidays they didn't get to celebrate this year.
Some turkey farms say with smaller gatherings people are wanting smaller birds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.