ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Even though the federal government says it expects there will be no delay in processing passports during the government shutdown, there is concern that could change.
According to a government website, processing typically takes 6-8 weeks. In the past, it’s been known to actually take half that time, but not these days.
“They’re taking a little bit longer. The normal process that we tell people is 4-6 weeks. They’re probably taking 6-10 weeks at the moment,” said Michael Schellhase, President of Travelhaus of St. Louis.
You can pay $60 to the government to put your application on the fast track. Private companies will do it for anywhere from about $100 to more than $400 to process a passport in 24 hours.
Schellhase says it best for anyone looking to get a passport soon to contact a company to get the process expedited.
