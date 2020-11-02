ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County is setting up a special location to allow those who must quarantine due to COVID-19 to vote in-person.
County election officials told News 4 Monday that someone who is quarantining because they tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive will be able to vote in two tents which will be set up outside the election board offices in St. Ann.
Two tents will be set up in the parking lot from 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. There will no such tents at other polling locations in the county.
Other county voters can cast their ballots at any polling place in St. Louis County this year.
