ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson released her proposed plan for the $500 million coming in to the city from the latest federal stimulus package.

Her suggested framework plan - called Build Back a Better St. Louis - would send the largest sum, at $175 million, to offset lost revenue from the last year in the pandemic. This is Krewson's proposal for the $500 million:

$175 million to offset lost revenue due to the pandemic.

$80 million to the city's infrastructure and maintenance.

$78.5 million to support public safety initiatives.

$61 million to the city's housing crisis.

$34.75 million will go to employment and small businesses.

$19.5 million will go to the city's health department.

The city's expects to get half of the funds in mid-May and the rest by early next year. It's important to note Krewson is retiring and by the time the money comes in, Alderwoman Cara Spencer or City Treasurer Tishaura Jones will be in office.

