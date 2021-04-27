ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - As cities and the CDC release new relaxed COVID-19 guidelines, health officials in St. Louis City and County say they are taking a more measured approach.

The CDC just announced that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask, unless they are in a big crowd with people who are not vaccinated. Kansas City leaders announced they are dropping all COVID-19 restrictions except for indoor mask wearing. However, officials in St. Louis City and County say they are not moving so fast. St. Louis County said it plans to announce an update on current restrictions in the next 7-10 days, while St. Louis City says the positivity rate must drop to 5 percent, it is currently 8 percent.

CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask U.S. health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, and those who are unvaccinated can go without a face covering outside in some cases, too.

The owner of City Coffee and Creperie in Clayton is paying employees $200 to get the vaccine. She says any changes in line with what the CDC announced concerning outdoor mask wearing will not help her, but expanding indoor capacity will.

"What's really going to help us when we no longer have to be at 50 percent, when we can be fully open, that's what's going to help," said City Coffeehouse and Creperie owner Ann Gallardo.