FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - As police officers see a rise in domestic violence cases, some woman are learning to say “No more!” to any crime with a powerful force.
Women in Fenton are learning Krav Maga, an Israeli self-defense system that instructor Patti London has taught for nearly 10 years.
“It’s open hand combat, it is aggression. There is no sport to Krav Maga, it is street fighting,” London son.
London said she noticed that more women are signing up.
“Unfortunately, it is the crime. People don’t feel safe. They are looking for ways to protect themselves and their family,” London said. "It's being able to react when you are put into that situation and you have a lot of tunnel vision and people forget the simple things of breathing. "
Student Lori McClanahan says her husband signed her up. She added that she was intimidated at first but said she now comes to as many classes as she can.
“Being a woman, I think people think you are more vulnerable, Through here, you can be stronger and confident with the skills to fight it off if you have to,” said McClanahan.
Another student told News 4 she initially signed up to switch up her fitness routine but keeps going to learn to protect herself.
