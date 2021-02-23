(KMOV.com) - As thousands of Missourians struggle to find available vaccine appointments, many are turning to Facebook for information and additional resources.

A private group called "St. Louis and Eastern Missouri COVID-19 Vaccine Info” reached nearly 9,000 members as of Tuesday afternoon. Shelley Brubaker, from Wentzville, joined the group on Saturday. The 74-year-old was able to make an appointment through Walgreens for this Friday, thanks to information that was posted within the group.

“I was elated, I was so happy, it’s a relief,” Brubaker said. “I just felt like it was such a load off of my mind.”

Brubaker said another member posted a link to schedule an appointment through Walgreens along with zip codes for locations that still had availability. Members within the group provide other, shareable links and information for those who are eligible. Links are often posted showing various openings and availability at pharmacies and state-run vaccine sites. People who are eligible and in need of an appointment, in most cases, need to act quickly because appointments fill up fast. Many senior citizens said the group is useful because it has information from different entities, compiled in one place.

Sammi Syrett is a physician assistant and wanted to help senior citizens and those struggling to find appointments. Currently, she is looking to make an appointment for two high-risk individuals. One woman had a double lung transplant and the other is 79-years-old and has hypertension and diabetes. Syrett is utilizing the information posted on the Facebook group to hopefully secure them appointments.

“I can’t imagine not knowing how to work a computer very well and trying to do this, it would be virtually impossible.”

Hospitals and health departments send people individual sign-up links once it is their turn to book an appointment. Officials stress that those links are not to be shared, they are for one specific patient only.

The Facebook group is private. Those interested in joining must be admitted. Click here to request access to the group.