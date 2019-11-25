ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Medical marijuana will soon be coming to Missouri -- and that means it's an issue schools will soon have to face.
Currently, at least eight states, including Illinois, have adopted laws to allow medical marijuana on school grounds. Under federal law, medical marijuana is not allowed to be administered in schools.
In Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker recently signed a bill that allows school nurses to give cannabis products to students who are registered medical patients. Previously, legislation in Illinois only allowed children to take their medication under the supervision of a parent or guardian.
Some parents believe the added protection is necessary. One family in California, whose son uses medical cannabis for seizures, said getting their son his medication hasn't been easy.
"We have to pull him off school grounds to give him his medication 1,000 feet away from campus," Jennifer Kubisz explained.
Under a new law in California, parents will now be able to administer medical cannabis, such as pills, creams and oils on school grounds. However, school districts will have the final say.
Missouri is one of more than 30 states that has legalized medical cannabis and is now working to figure out what the legalization of medical marijuana means for students or staff with a patient ID card. No rules have been set.
