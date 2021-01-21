ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis area health departments and hospital groups have started pre-registering the next groups of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Adults 65 years of age and older, as well as people with serious underlying health conditions, are now cleared to get the vaccine.
Most health departments require people to register online, which could exclude older adults who don't have access to the internet.
"It's very difficult for older people that don't have internet," said Paulette Weindel, who's a senior citizen herself.
[COVID-19 vaccine: Here's where to find it in the St. Louis area and how to sign up]
Community organizer, Cecillia Nadal, said she's concerned the St. Louis Health Department hasn't received any shipments of vaccine and doesn't have a phone number that seniors, without the internet, can call.
"So that disturbs me deeply," she said.
The St. Charles County Health Department is one of two health departments in the area that have a hotline phone number people can call. The other is the St. Louis County Health Department.
"St. Louis County understands that senior citizens are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. We also know that some senior citizens have trouble accessing or perhaps don't have any access to the internet or email. For that reason we've set up a hotline," said Christopher Ave, spokesman for the county's health department.
The St. Louis Health Department will send registration information to residents who text "STLCOVID" to 888777. Other health department, as well as hospital groups, said they were working on setting up telephone hotlines to help residents who don't have internet access.
St. Charles County vaccine pre-registration hotline: 636-949-1899.
St. Louis County vaccine pre-registration hotline: 314-625-2660.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.