SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- As the weather gets warmer, homeschooling kids might become tougher. And for parents with special needs children, the struggle is different.
A special needs teacher here at Wolf Branch Middle School says it's all about keeping a positive attitude and encouraging the parents and students to keep going.
"Stay in there. Hang with it," Cassie Gillespie said. She is more than a motivational speaker. She teaches children with special needs like 12-year-old Christian Agne.
"Probably being able to socialize with friends and that," Christian said.
For now Christian, who is autistic, is learning from home like the rest of his classmates but on a warm afternoon, Miss Gillespie stopped by to reward Christian for his dedication to his schoolwork.
Gillespie realizes in-person meetings with her students while social distancing are still important.
"Trying to reach out to those kids with trouble with organization it makes it difficult motivating them with different home lives so those are some of things I deal with every day," Gillespie said.
Christian's mom is also homeschooling three other kids and when you add special needs in the equation, it can be a challenge.
"Getting them to have some balance of what life used to be before this happened and what new sense of balance will be is really what we are working on," Carrie Bartle said.
Students like Christian are on Google Meets every day but Gillespie says she's not getting 100% class participation all the time.
She hopes other parents with special needs children won't give up.
"I understand how you could feel that way. Everybody has so much on your plate right now," Gillespie said. "Reach out to the district to those people we really are doing this to help everybody as much as they can to keep things normal as we can for students."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.