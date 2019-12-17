CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Herb Silva has been serving his country for decades, first in Vietnam, then helping to give his fellow veterans proper dental care.
Silva was part of the first Cobra Gunship Helicopter Squad used in Vietnam, serving 13 months in combat. He left active duty after seven years and spent three more years in the reserves.
Silva was also a dentist for 38 years before he started teaching at the ATSU Missouri School of Dentistry, where he started a program to help veterans who need dental care but do not have the coverage they need because they are not fully disabled.
Free dental screenings and exams are available through the Dentures for Veterans program on Saturdays. For more information, call 314-833-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.