DENVER (KMOV.com) - A teenager from Denver has developed a tool that could revolutionize spinal surgery and he figured it out with the help of a video game.
Kithik Ramesh was trying to conquer one particular song‘"Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira on the game “Just Dance,” when he made a discovery.
His attempt at improving his score meant diving into the game’s motion tracking technology. He ended up finding a method that could change the way spinal surgery is performed.
"It can predict the spine bio mechanics for a given patient and then optimize the surgical approach and then guide the surgeon using an augmented reality head sight," said Ramesh.
He beat out more than 1,500 competitors from around the world at the Inter International Science and Engineering Fair.
He says his prize of $75,000 will go right back towards his education.
