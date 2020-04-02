ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Kashairra Johnson is making sure her daughter is constantly using her brain now that she has become her accidental homeschool teacher.
A home education plan is not an easy adjustment. But for 8-year-old Kendall Bolton, she loves reading the best.
"I've been reading a couple hours in the day and it's just fun to be at home with my family and still doing work,” Kendall said.
The second grader has spent every morning at her home learning desk.
"I don't have to ask to go to the bathroom,” Kendall joked. “I can just go."
Johnson is grateful she has a child who likes to learn.
"We do a lot of character building,” Johnson said. “Touch on things they may not necessarily touch on in school, especially with the virus and everything. We've talked a lot about that so she's educated with the facts."
They’ve been working on reading, math and even ethics. Kendall said she likes the extra push.
"I've been getting challenged a lot. More than I have been getting challenged at school," the second-grader said.
This homeschooling idea has been an adjustment for so many parents and children over the last several weeks.
"She's going to have to go back to school and I don't want her to be behind, I don't want this to be some sort of vacation to where she forgets about school," Johnson said.
And Kendall is enjoying the challenge.
"I want to build up, I want to be in different grades because I like to get challenged," Kendall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.