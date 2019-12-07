ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Some St. Louis-area foster children will have an extra special holiday this year thanks to a local charity.
Dream Home Charities is helping more than 400 people this holiday season, providing them with gifts, clothing, food and more.
The organization held a Winter Wonderland on Saturday. There were crafts, treats, photos with Santa and a petting zoo.
"We know on Christmas morning and the families that we've helped are going to have a Christmas, and I was told by some of the DCFS workers that some of the children never get anything for Christmas, so this year they're going to have that because of Dream Home Charities and our community,” said Dream Home Charities founder Sherry Gilleland.
Four children who have been battling serious illness were honored at Saturday’s events. They were all given presents from their Christmas list and took photos with Santa.
To help Dream House Charities, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.