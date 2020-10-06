ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - News 4's Steve Harris has more on how a local girl who had numerous surgeries at St. Louis Shriner's Hospital for Children appeared in a music video with the band Foreigner.
How one local Shriner's Hospital patient got to be in a music video with a classic rock band
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spooky spiderweb found in Missouri looks big enough to 'catch' a human
- Former Kirkwood teacher arrested for statutory rape
- Arkansas man scammed out of $70,000 in St. Louis Facebook Marketplace sale
- Chrissy Teigen loses baby after pregnancy complications, calling it the 'darkest of days'
- Dupo, Ill. couple called 911 four times as shirtless man ransacked their garage. Officers never arrived.
- Contractors, scrap dealers selling border fence steel in Arizona and Mexico
- 2 charged in murder of woman in front of her mother and children following fender bender
- Former U. City Teacher of the Year killed when car crashes into Starbucks
- Grove business owner plans to reopen bars following sexual assault accusations
- Lawsuit: Thrown chair killed man at 2019 concert in Maryland Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.