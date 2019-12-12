TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Troy, Illinois Police Department is trying to fight porch pirates in unique way.
Police Chief Brad Parsons says Troy residents can have packages delivered to the police department if they are concerned they will be stolen.
“The idea is that they are at work and they know something has been delivered and I don’t want them worrying all that someone’s taking it,” said Parsons.
During the holiday season in 2018, more than 26 million Americans were porch pirate victims. So far in 2019, roughly 60 million Americans say they’ve been victimized.
In order to pick a package up from the police department, residents must check in with dispatch and show an ID. Packages can be picked up 24/7.
The program will be in place until the end of the year.
