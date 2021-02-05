SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Southside Wellness Center in South City is making an effort to not only make senior citizens aware of the COVID-19 vaccine, but make it easier for them to access it.

The effort comes as many raise concerns about COVID-19 vaccine access to seniors, those who are not online and those with limited access to transportation. The center sent out flyers a few weeks ago aimed at seniors to get to the center for a COVID-19 vaccine. They realized there wasn't enough room, and the church next door helped out.

"They would give the people's numbers and as they got ready for them, they would take them over the church," said Ollie Stewart, Executive Director the Southside Wellness Center.

Stewart says the center is making a push to get the word out to even more seniors about the vaccine. The center is also providing transportation, it has a half dozen buses that will take seniors to the vaccination sites.

"This is a list that we got for now for Saturday, people call in that need transportation," Stewart said.

There is even more motivation for the center to get the word out about vaccines because one their regular clients and his partner contracted COVID-19. Both the client and his partner died.

"There's a lot of seniors in the community that we have not touched," said Stewart.

For more information on the efforts of the Southside Wellness Center, call them at (314)664-5024.