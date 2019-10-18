WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Fighting cancer isn’t just about treating the disease, its also about healing the mind, body and soul.
It is all part of the mission of Cancer Support Community. The local non-profit offers a variety of programs such as yoga classes, cooking classes and support groups for those affected by any type of cancer.
The program is not just those who have cancer, but also for their friends and family members.
"Most of the time we feel the need to protect our children, not talk about it. This program helps guide people how to talk about it so they are not afraid and are informed," said Lori Thaman with Cancer Support Community.
The organization relies on donations. On October 23 and October 24, they’re having an online fundraiser called “Hope After Dark.” You can donate by clicking here.
