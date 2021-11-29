ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A local group is looking to raise funds to help keep St. Louis families in their homes.
The St. Louis Real Estate Tax Assistance Fund is seeking to raise $300,000 to help homeowners pay delinquent property taxes to avoid losing their homes in legally required sales over the next year. The hope is to be able to offer as much as $3,500 in grants to help cover part of their back taxes.
The coalition says stabilizing neighborhoods is key to a healthy city. The new organization will begin accepting applications in March. There must not be any outstanding mortgage debt against the property and the applicant cannot own any other real estate.
