SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Thousands of St. Louis-area families are ready for Thanksgiving thanks to a former NFL player.
Local leaders and volunteers joined the Demetrius Johnson Charitable Foundation to handout 3,000 turkey baskets. One of the of drop-off points was the Clinton-Peabody Housing Complex in South City.
Johnson told News 4 that the spirit of giving keeps him humble.
The foundation has donated turkeys to families for 28 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.