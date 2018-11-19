ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - As shootings dominate the headlines, two St. Louis officers who were shot in the line of duty are working to curb the violence on city streets.

Two years ago, Sgt Tom Lake was ambushed and shot in the face while on patrol in South City.

“Becoming a victim, it has become more important to me now to stop this gun violence, reach out and grab these young kids and shake them and say ‘I don’t how it’s so easy to take a life over something that means so little,” said Lake.

He and several other St. Louisans impacted by gun violence are on a monumental Time Magazine cover exploring the gun debate.

Sgt. Charles Lowe, who was shot in the line of duty in 2015, helped organize Monday’s town hall in the Central West End, which was held just blocks from where he was ambushed.

Both Lake and Lowe say it’s not about taking guns away but giving opportunities to those who need it. Lowe thinks it might have helped the man who shot him.

“Maybe I was awarded opportunity he wasn’t awarded, I don’t know, but I feel like it could have made a difference in me getting assaulted that night,” said Lowe.

Kevin Dixie, a firearms instructor also featured on the Time cover, agrees, saying it is not about more police or less guns, but giving new perspective to those who might use violence.

“There is a life worth having then I don’t have to worry about you picking up anything and harming anybody,” said Dixie.

Homicides are down in St. Louis City in 2018 compared to the same time in 2017. However, everyone at the town hall said more needs to be done.