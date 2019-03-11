RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An 89-year-old Korean War veteran is losing sleep over an impending deadline that will force him to find a new place to live.
He has lived in the same building for more than 40 years, but now it’s under new ownership.
News 4 Investigates’ Chris Nagus discovers a simple phone call can bring a positive solution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.