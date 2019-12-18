ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – How much will a trip to the St. Louis Aquarium cost?
A single ticket is $25 for adults and $18 for kids. If you plan on visiting more than twice, an annual pass might be the best route at $55 per pass.
[Sneak peek: Take a look inside the St. Louis Aquarium]
If you buy a four-pack of annual passes, you’ll save $60, meaning the total cost will be $160. You can also get 15 percent off at the gift shop and restaurants.
If you’re visiting the aquarium, a parking pass will cost $5 or you can get three hours of parking free if you eat at one of the restaurants.
Originally, the aquarium said they would offer a combo pass for $50 that would have included all of the attractions, but now officials with the aquarium said that isn’t currently an option. A ticket will need to be purchased for each attraction, including the Ferris wheel and rope climbing course.
The aquarium is sold out for their Christmas Day opening, but tickets are still available for other dates. Click here to buy tickets for the St. Louis Aquarium or for more details.
