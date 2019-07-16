(KMOV.com) – For 12 years, MoDOT has been using the “Innovations Challenge” to make the jobs for MoDOT employees better, safer and faster, an engineer with agency said.
Since the initiative started in 2007, more than 1,500 innovations have gone to a statewide challenge that is held each year.
“In 2007, we said what we want is not your idea, what we want is your solution. So, we empowered employees to come up with their own solutions,” said MoDOT engineer Tom Blair.
One such innovation is the “Tow Plow,” that allows workers to clear multiple multiple lanes at once. It has been used around the St. Louis area for more than 10 years.
A more recent innovation was the “Sound Warning System” that goes on the back of a truck to protect workers on the road ahead. If MoDOT believes drivers aren’t paying attention, panic lights flash and a warning sounds.
Blair says other states are taking note of the innovations coming out of Missouri. They pay attention to the website that showcases the ideas.
“They will watch the videos, they will see how employees wrote up what they wrote up, what the innovation was, and they’ll copy what we’ve done,” said Blair.
The agency says the ideas have not only increased safety but also saved hundreds of thousands of dollars.
(0) comments
