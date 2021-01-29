ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lawmakers in Missouri are dealing with the fallout after some legislators and their staff received the COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday, despite not being eligible yet.
According to Democratic Representative Crystal Quade of Springfield, at least 20 House and Senate members from both parties, along with staff members, received the vaccine.
[READ: Missouri lawmakers receive COVID-19 vaccine shots meant for others]
News 4 has learned the vaccination event, held at a Jefferson City hotel, was intended for employees of MoDOT and the Department of Public Safety.
Quade, who is also the house minority leader, said word was spreading around the Missouri Capitol that there was a vaccination clinic nearby and that all state employees were eligible. She said she went to the event to find out for herself.
"I asked the folks who were at the front desk. I said 'We're with the state house, I'm elected, these are staffers, we were told we're eligible and supposed to be here to get the vaccine if we want them.' And they said, 'Yeah, come on in,'" she said.
Quade said she sent an email to other Democratic house members and their staff to tell them of the vaccination opportunity.
A day later, Republican Governor Mike Parson was critical of lawmakers who got the vaccine out of turn because they weren't one of the current eligible groups.
"Everyone in this building knows what the guidelines are and legislators, by all means, should not be able to jump to the front of the line," he said.
News 4 asked Quade about getting the vaccine despite it not being the lawmakers turn yet.
"I accept that criticism completely. I'll be honest with you, we've been told over the past few weeks there have been rumblings of us being switched into a different category," she said.
Democratic Representative Rasheen Aldridge admitted he was one of the lawmakers who got the shot when he tweeted out photos of himself getting vaccinated. But he didn't respond to our request for a comment.
The house minority leader stressed that nurses at the vaccination event said it was okay. But she also said some wondered if those at the capitol had been deemed eligible for their own safety. She said some elected leaders don't wear masks or practice social distancing at the capitol. Last week the legislature was temporarily shut down because of a COVID outbreak.
"Really for us, when we heard it and went over there and confirmed it, it was like oh maybe things changed because of the current situation in the capitol buildings.," said Quade.
Some time later, the chief clerk and administrator for the Missouri House, Dana Rademan Miller, sent out a notice to representatives telling them that the vaccination event had been intended for other state employees and not them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.