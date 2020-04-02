ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local numbers of COVID-19 cases are on the rise, but how many of those patients are actually being treated at local hospitals? None of the major hospital systems are giving patient counts.
But News 4's Chris Nagus got some insight from employees on the inside at one major local hospital. A BJC employee told Nagus on Tuesday, employees were told BJC conducted 3,440 tests and 309 came out confirmed positive. On Wednesday, that number jumped to more than 4,000 tested with 449 testing positive.
But how many were actually hospitalized at Barnes Jewish Hospital?
According to correspondence provided anonymously by an employee, the total as of Wednesday night at the hospital near Forest Park was 33 inpatients, with another 26 admitted patients under investigation for coronavirus.
The correspondence goes on to offer some optimism; a thanks to the 72 employees who donated blood on campus, with the message "even when our team members are facing a challenge ahead, we continue to put others first."
These employees definitely on the front lines, and still offering help. News 4 was told there is an effort for the major hospitals to release numbers in a combined effort soon but those details are still being worked out.
