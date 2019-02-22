ST. LOUIS (WSMV/KMOV.com) – There’s a danger in your makeup bag that you may not know about.
Eye doctors say that old makeup can hold a host of bacteria that can cause infections.
“So many times I hear that I’ve been using this eyeliner or mascara for years now, it’s the same one, and what I tell them they should be replaced every three months. It’s almost like a shock to them, “ said Optometrist Dr. Sheekha Sethi.
Dr. Sethi says lash extensions can cause sties and pinkeye, so she recommends magnetic lashes but states even those shouldn’t be an everyday thing.
