COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Madison County Health Department is vaccinating more than 2,300 people every week at the Gateway Convention in Collinsville with the help of the Illinois National Guard.

You can click here to register for the vaccine with Madison County or call this number Monday through Friday: 618-650-8445.

