COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Madison County Health Department is vaccinating more than 2,300 people every day at the Gateway Convention in Collinsville with the help of the Illinois National Guard.
News 4's Ray Preston walks us through the process in the above video.
You can click here to register for the vaccine with Madison County or call this number Monday through Friday: 618-650-8445.
Here's where people in the St. Louis bi-state area can find coronavirus vaccine information:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.