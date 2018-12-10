ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A law change in Illinois will require parents to keep all children under the age of 2 in a rear-facing car seat starting Jan. 1.
As toddlers get taller, and their knees bunch up to their chest, it looks like they’ve outgrown their rear-facing car seat but experts say think again.
“That’s actually not doing any harm to them at all,” Brittany Kaiser, a car seat safety teach, said. “As long as they’re in the height and weight requirements of their seat to be rear facing it’s perfectly fine whatever their legs are doing.”
Kaiser said Illinois’ law change is the right move because data shows children who are forward facing suffer more severe injuries.
“For rear-facing kids we see broken feet or legs, if anything,” she said. “With forward-facing kids we’re looking at brain trauma, spinal issues and things like that.”
Kaiser said the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children stay rear-facing until they max out the height and weight of their convertible car seats.
“Typically we don’t see kids big enough to be outgrowing those anywhere from the age of 2 to 5,” said Kaiser.
In Illinois, the law change will be treated as a secondary offense, meaning drivers can get an additional citation if officers spot it while they’re pulled over for speeding or something else, according to the Illinois State Police Department.
Missouri law requires a child be rear-facing until the age of 1 and at least 20 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.