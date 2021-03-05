ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The owner of two local pharmacies say they are more than ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to their customers, but the only thing holding them back is supply.

Thursday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that local and small pharmacies will receive 15 percent of the state’s supply. Parson is pledging to give 30 locally owned pharmacies in the St. Louis region 300 doses each week.

Steve Zielinski, the owner of Webster Pharmacy, says hundreds have recently asked if they can get a COVID-19 shot. Zielinski says his pharmacy is ready with chairs and check-in points for patients, but he has no supply of vaccine.

“We did a lot of preparation with how to store it, refrigeration, what dose comes in, what do we do, how do we schedule second doses and how to keep our operation going. We have a ton of preparation in place but without any doses, we can’t do anything,” he said.

Ladue Pharmacy owner Rick Williams says his business is also getting calls from patients about the COVID-19 vaccine. His store received 200 doses about a month ago but has received nothing since.

“We went through several steps to get prepared both in terms of refrigeration, tracking the equipment and infrastructure, so it’s been a tough go,” Williams said.

To book an appointment for a vaccine at Webster Pharmacy, click here. To book one at Ladue Pharmacy, click here. To book an appointment at the Medicine Shoppe in Elsberry, Mo, click here.