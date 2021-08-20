ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – New data suggests the COVID-19 pandemic has led to academic and mental health issues for kids.
In a Kaiser Family Foundation survey 4 in 10 parents said their children are academically behind because of the pandemic. Local school district leaders told News 4 they plan to combat the learning loss by having students undergo testing in the first few weeks.
“We're going to really start the school year really assessing where students are at and really be aware of what we need to do from interventions to extra time with students who have again some learning loss, particularly with reading and math, but certainly in all areas,” said Parkway Superintendent Dr. Keith Marty.
More than 40% of parents said their children displayed at least one new mental health system during the pandemic. They also found parents with a child who attended school at least partially online are more likely to report their child experienced a negative impact on their wellbeing than kids that attended mostly in person.
