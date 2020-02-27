ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Local schools, businesses and health departments are working on various plans in case the coronavirus hits the St. Louis area.
Nestle Purina says it is asking all of its employees not to travel internationally for business until March 15. Bayer says it is protecting its employees with measures such as isolation and masks.
Webster University, which has 500 international students at its St. Louis County campus and and campuses in eight countries around the world, says it has canceled travel to China and South Korea.
UMSL has a ban on university-sponsored travel to China and is reminding Chinese students studying in St. Louis that it could be a challenge to return to the US if they leave the country during spring break.
A Washington University trip in August for business students that was supposed to go to Shanghai has already been rerouted to Lima, Peru instead.
The St. Louis City Health Department says it has protocols in place to ensure that travelers returning from areas impacted by the coronavirus are monitored for 14 days.
The Parkway School District says the current flu season is being complicated by recent reports of coronavirus. It is reminding people to wash their hands, cover their mouth and nose when sneezing and staying home if you’re sick.
The Collinsville and Belleville School Districts are offering similar advice and say they are doing extra cleaning in their buildings.
