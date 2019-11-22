ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – It’s the time of year a lot of people start getting sick, and News 4 got new numbers on the flu overnight.
Nationwide, the flu is mostly in the minimal or low category. Southern states are currently reporting the most cases of the flu.
Missouri is in the low category with about half the counties, including St. Louis, Lincoln and Franklin, reporting new cases. Every county in the News 4 area in Missouri has reported fewer than 100 cases so far in 2019.
In Illinois, flu numbers are sporadic, but are trending higher than the last four years.
Repeatedly washing your hands and avoiding people who are sick are ways to avoid getting the flu.
