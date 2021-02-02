MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Indoor dining in Region 4 of Illinois, which includes the Metro East, hasn't been allowed in months.

Local restaurant owners tell News 4, they're fed up. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), ICU bed availability is keeping indoor dining closed.

"If we're closed, how are we affecting ICU beds," Barry Gregory said.

Metro East lawmakers urge Gov. Pritzker to move region to Tier 1 Five Illinois lawmakers penned a letter to Gov. J.B. Pritzker urging him to to move the Metro East to the next tier in the reopening plan.

Gregory, owner of Crehans Irish Pub in Belleville, said he's extremely frustrated, saying it's been especially difficult to keep staff. Derik Reisen, owner of Old Herald Brewing in Collinsville, said he's ready to get back open.

"We're generally down about 70 percent, year over year for the month, and it's been tough to sustain that," Reisen explained.

For weeks now, this region has been stuck in Tier 2, meaning a lack of ICU beds is keeping indoor dining closed. To change this, the region needs at least 20 percent of its ICU beds available.

For the last week, News 4 has been trying to find where these ICU numbers are coming from. However, nearly every local hospital, health department and the regional task force have directed us back to the state.

"If ICU bed availability is a challenge, what's the solution to improving that? Especially in light of reduced coronavirus cases," Reisen asked.

According to IDPH, over the last nine days, Region 4 has seen a steady decrease in COVID-19 patients. ICU bed capacity is not following that same trend.

A spokesperson with IDPH gave News 4 the following breakdown for Region 4:

Total number of ICU beds: 109

ICU beds in use: 91

COVID-19 patients in ICU: 26

Number of beds available: 18

The IDPH spokesperson said the type of patient isn't a factor, the metrics are determined by ICU capacity as a whole.

Metro East business owners tell News 4 they just want to open at limited capacity.