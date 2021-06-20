ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - With the Fourth of July two weeks away, area suppliers are warning of major fireworks shortages.
James Meyers owns Captain Jim’s Fireworks in West Alton, Mo. and said it’s a challenge he’s never seen in the decades his family-owned business has been open. After the COVID-19 pandemic, he said fireworks are in extremely high demand but supply is incredibly slim.
“I am literally buying anything I can find. I just bought another $150,000 of fireworks today,” Meyers said. “Every supplier I’ve ever dealt with, I am telling them whatever you have, send it.”
Meyers worries selection at his location will be slim in no time because of supply chain issues and global shipping delays that are experienced nationwide. He tried ordering early but said getting new shipments before the Fourth of July is a longshot. He’s urging customers to shop early before supply runs out. Meyers said he’s paying about 40 percent more for his products but is trying not to pass the entire cost off to customers.
“Prices are up because demand is up and supply is down, but we are still running deals, we have all kinds of sales going on,” Meyers said. “I would recommend people get it now and not risk not getting what they want when it comes to last minute shopping.”
News 4 wanted to know if local fireworks events would be impacted by the shortage. Officials with Fair Saint Louis said they plan ahead year-round and finalized agreements with their suppliers in late winter. Representatives said the fireworks display above The Arch will happen as planned.
In Alton and Grafton, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is hosting a 15-week firework event in downtown Alton and along the riverfront in Grafton from June 3-September 9. Officials said they also secured their shipments months ago and that the weekly events, scheduled for Thursdays, will happen as planned. For those looking for smaller celebrations closer to home, Meyers advises shopping early.
“Come now, don’t shop last minute,” Meyers said.
Fireworks are not legal in St. Louis County or St. Louis City but are legal in Jefferson, Franklin and unincorporated St. Charles Counties. They are illegal in Illinois unless you have a permit, which must be applied for, per the Illinois State Fire Marshal. Some cities like Festus and O’Fallon, Mo. allow fireworks only on the holiday.
