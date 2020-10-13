EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - In October, more than 300 scarecrows are placed around Eureka for that city's Scarecrow Festival.
How Eureka gets creative during Eureka's Scarecrow Festival
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Human remains found near hiking trail in St. Charles County
- Indictments allege McCloskeys altered pistol and 'obstructed prosecution'
- Officer's Halloween cemetery display in Jefferson County being called 'awful' and 'disrespectful'
- Hillsboro city employee among 4 killed in 4-alarm house fire in De Soto
- Fast Eddie's Bon Air cited by Illinois State Police for not complying with COVID-19 safety measures
- Petition seeks firing of Fort Zumwalt teacher after controversial gay marriage tweet
- KKK leaves card at family's home in response to yard sign
- Missouri officials say 'database extract error' resulted in more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases being reported Saturday
- 22-year-old pregnant Texas woman dies after baby cut from womb
- Doing what they can to survive, St. Louis restaurant shocked by unexpected city bill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.