JUPITER, Fla. — Here’s a little nugget I’d like you to keep secret from my bosses: The results of spring training games don’t really matter. The fact that you even clicked on this story breaking down a moment from Tuesday’s Grapefruit League contest between the Cardinals and Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium indicates you’re either A.) a true blue fan of the Redbirds or B.) my mom (hi, mom).
But the beauty of spring baseball is found in the nuance. It’s easy for players, managers and front offices to spend December and January telling you what kind of team they expect to have in the upcoming season. Without any concrete measuring stick for performance in the off-season, all we have is a lot of words.
Spring training provides the first opportunity to tangibly track the degree to which the words of the winter are put into action for a fresh, new season.
For the Cardinals, their area of focus for improvement from a year ago is consistency offensively. The Cardinals lacked scoring punch too frequently throughout the season, in particular during the NLCS when their bats were suffocated by Nationals pitching.
In fairness, Washington had an incredible arsenal of talented arms operating at peak levels last October. Even the Astros—who may or may not have been slipping their hitters the answers to the exam in the batter’s box—were no match for the Nats.
A commendable performance by opposing pitchers, though, doesn’t remove the accountability for Cardinals batters.
Take, for instance, Game 1 against Anibal Sanchez. The 35-year-old veteran was arguably Washington’s fourth-best starter in 2019, so when he held the Cardinals without a hit through 7.2 innings in that series opener, it set the tone for the eventual sweep.
Sanchez is a talented player, but he beat the Cardinals with his gameplan more than he did with his stuff. The Cardinals didn’t display the discipline necessary to work Sanchez as hard as they should have. As Sanchez baited the exterior of the strike zone, the hitters nibbled—hook, line and sinker. They got themselves out. The only Cardinal batter to earn a hit in that game was Jose Martinez, who did so off the bench. He’s also now a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, unlikely to help the Cardinals offense revitalize in 2020.
St. Louis’ weaknesses were exploited to perfection by Washington in the NLCS. The Cardinals have spent the winter focusing on fixing them.
“We would like to make sure that, if you think about just in competition in general,” Shildt began on his team’s effort to heal what ailed the offense a year ago. “You’re competing against us, we don’t give you any holes to work off of or we can adjust to them—or we have a better understanding of what you’re trying to do—and we can execute it? We’ve got a better chance to win. And we feel like we’ve done a better job individually and as a group with that offensively. We’re being very, very intentional about it.”
It’s the first week of spring, and for most Cardinals regulars, you can still count on one hand their number of plate appearances in the Grapefruit League slate. But already Tuesday, we got a glimpse at the kind of baseball the Cardinals intend to play more frequently in 2020.
Kolten Wong was slotted in the lead-off position in Mike Shildt’s batting order—a fitting alignment given he led the Cardinals in on-base percentage in 2019. Wong got things off to a hot start against Anibal Sanchez with a double into the left-center field gap (more than any Cardinal starter got against Sanchez in that NLCS game). It was what came after that should be noteworthy for those curious about the progress of the team's top prospect.
Batting second for the Cardinals Tuesday, Dylan Carlson found himself with a man in scoring position in his first at-bat. Now, in modern baseball, the term ‘productive out’ isn’t as glorified as it once might have been—power rules all. Carlson, though, is an all-around player with a high baseball-IQ. Sure, he’s up in that spot looking to do damage, to drive in the run. But he’s also aware of the numerous ways in which he can contribute given the game situation.
Carlson grounded out sharply to the second baseman to advance Wong to third. Wong scored on a sacrifice fly by Paul DeJong on the next play, putting the Cardinals on the board. It’s the kind of run the Cardinals weren’t able to manufacture against Sanchez last October.
Of course, that version of the team didn’t have Dylan Carlson.
“We like the fact that he still took a good swing at it, but he’s got the right approach to it,” Shildt said of Carlson’s productive out Tuesday. “That says, ‘I’ve got an understanding of what I’m doing, and I can do it.’ We don’t want to just give ourselves up, we want to get something aggressive to the right side. He put a good swing on it and got him over. That’s a good team at-bat.”
It’s a simple concept, but even in the power-crazed era of baseball, it still rings true: Get ‘em on, get ‘em over, get ‘em in.
The home run will always remain a considerable portion of the Cardinals offense—later in the team’s 9-6 loss to the Nationals Tuesday, DeJong and Yairo Munoz both went deep to keep the Cardinals competitive on a day where their pitchers struggled. The concept of doing damage isn’t going away.
But it was nice to see, in a scenario similar to the one in which the Cardinals floundered last October, the offense found an early-spring example for the type of game it wants to play in 2020.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
