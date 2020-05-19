ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's been more than 24 hours since St. Louis County and City reopened. Now, local leaders will discuss what we could see going foward.
Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page both agreed the coming days and weeks are crucial in checking case and browsing behaviors before moving into the road to reopening.
Page said says he'll be specifically watching hospital admission numbers and testing results. He added businesses seemed well prepared to follow social distancing guidelines and are taking it seriously.
Looking ahead, St. Louis County is focusing on creating summer camp guidelines with an expectation with them returning this summer.
When asked about festivals and large concerts, Page said "it is impossible to make a prediction in a day". He stressed these events typically draw large crowds and are a high risk for COVID-19 spreading.
In St. Louis City, the next step could include reopening big venues such as the zoo, city museum, Botanical Gardens and possibly gyms. Since we're not even 48 hours into reopening the area, Krewson said it's still early to say but she will monitor how things go.
"I think we are all trying to figure out how do we coexist with COVID," she said.
During a conference call, Krewson mentioned they're hoping to reopen those venues in the next three weeks but they need to look at weeks worth of research-related numbers beforehand.
"The physicians are watching very closely the number of new cases," she said. "Second spike and second increase in the number of cases. So we're watching all of that."
Krewson expects more guidelines on the next phase to come out possibly later this week.
St. Charles County reopened on May 4 in part of Parson's Show Me Strong Recovery plan. As of Tuesday, County Executive Steve Ehlmann said the number of coronavirus cases in St. Charles County declined for 36 consecutive days.
