ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dierbergs gave News 4 an inside look at how they prepare for Valentine’s Day.
News 4’s Paige Hulsey got an inside look at the warehouse where Dierbergs prepares all the flowers that will go out.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dierbergs gave News 4 an inside look at how they prepare for Valentine’s Day.
News 4’s Paige Hulsey got an inside look at the warehouse where Dierbergs prepares all the flowers that will go out.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.