ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Daylight saving time ends this weekend and you'll need to set those clocks back.
News 4 Meteorologist Leah Hill talks with Washington University Biology Professor Erik Herzog to explain how the change impacts our biological clock.
This is also a time to check in on some safety measures around the house.
"Three out of five fire deaths in this country don’t have a working smoke detector," Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson with St. Louis City said. "On the average, we lose about 400 children a year to fires. Of those fire deaths, 80% don’t have a working smoke detector.”
Watch the above video for all you need to know.
