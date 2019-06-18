FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after one woman found a unique discovery on her daily walk.
Tricia White said she was walking along Saline Creek near her Fenton home on Monday and found a prosthetic leg along the bed of the creek.
“If someone did steal it, how cruel of a person would ever take someone else's leg?” White said.
White posted several photos of the left leg on Facebook, hoping to track down the owner. The leg is made by a company named Streifeneder, which is based out of Germany. Numbers printed on the prosthetic leg read “0806 1087.”
News 4 sent emails to Streifeneder to find out who the leg belongs to, but has not heard back.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said detectives are investigating, looking to find a name for the owner. Anyone who has information on who leg may belong to is asked to call the sheriff’s department.
