NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Maggie, a freshman at UMSL, has Down syndrome. She is able to live the dream of college and independence thanks to an organization named Ruby's Rainbow.
Ruby's Rainbow grants scholarships to students with Down syndrome while spreading awareness of their capabilities. To help raise funds for Ruby's Rainbow, singer Melinda Lindner and record producer Michael Lloyd have collaborated on a new rendition of a classic song. The music video features current and future recipients of Ruby's Rainbow scholarships.
To download the music video, click here. All proceeds from the downloads go directly to the scholarship fund.
